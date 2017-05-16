IndyCar: Marco Andretti leads way on first day of Indianapolis 500 practice

FROM INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Marco Andretti led the Opening Day of practice for the 101st Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil with a top lap of 226.338 mph Monday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti, from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, was the only driver to top the 226-mph mark on the 2.5-mile oval, receiving an aerodynamic tow in traffic in his No. 27 United Fiber & Data Honda.

2009 Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon was second at 225.296 in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Two-time Indianapolis 500 pole sitter Ed Carpenter was third and the leading Chevrolet-powered driver, turning a top lap of 224.969 in the No. 20 Fuzzy’s Vodka Chevrolet.

