2021 NASCAR best riders

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, 2021 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The NASCAR-2021 season is already well underway. Because of the pandemic and the complications involved, it has been awaited for so long that many experts already claim that this season should be one of the best ever. Athletes are facing a lot of innovations including new schedules, new tracks and new technical features.Who will do better in the 2021 season and compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship? Together with Centreforum.org, we will tell you about the riders you should follow more closely this year.

Chase Elliott

No. 9 Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott had a great season last year, with 5 race wins and 15 top-five finishes earning him the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. And he has no apparent reason to stop in the new year. In the table for the 2021 season, Elliott is ranked 5th, finishing once in the top-five and once in the top-10. The average position this season is 11.5.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin finished the 2020 season in 4th place, but the Toyota driver has been performing very strongly so far this year, holding the 1st position in the rankings with 2018 points to his credit. We can say that Hamlin is as fast as Telecomasia.net in 2021. The No. 11 has yet to come in first, but he’s already come in the top-five twice and the same number of times in the top-10, showing a season average of No. 4. He is definitely worthy of viewers’ attention.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano was 3.8 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell with 5 laps to go at Daytona last year, but the 30-year-old Ford driver didn’t have enough to finish the race. Joey famously became the youngest ever Daytona 500 winner in 2015 in his Toyota Camry. The American finished the 2020 season ranked third, winning three races and finishing in the top-five 21 times. This year Logano has one top-five finish, one top-10 and an average position of 7.0.

Kevin Harvick

“Happy Harvick” made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2001 and, according to Kevin, he is not going to end his career yet. Its results indicate that it is too early for a 45-year-old athlete to think about retirement. The Ford Mustang driver finished last season in the 5th position and could be even higher. Harvick won nine races, finished in the top-five 20 times and 27 times in the top-10, but lacked rating points. In 2021, the rider has already finished in the top-five once and two times in the top-10 and his average finish for the season is 5.0.

Brad Keselowski

Last season’s No. 2 started the 2021 season not as well as expected. Now the Ford driver is only in 10th place, but in the last race at Daytona, he managed to come in top-five for the first time this season, although this race started not so well for the 37-year-old athlete. Keselowski is averaging a 9th in 2021, but we’re sure he’ll be able to finish among the best again soon. You can bet on that at one of the bookmakers featured on Meta.reviews.

Christopher Bell

The 26-year-old driver, who drives a No. 20 Toyota Camry, finished the 2020 season only 20th in the standings, but there are indications that he will make a quantum leap in his performances in the new year. The triumph at Daytona last year, where Bell came in first, overtaking Joey Logano with a few laps to go, shows that. With this victory, he has already booked his ticket to the playoffs, but he is unlikely to stop there.