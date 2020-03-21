NASCAR fills void with iRacing series for its regular drivers

By AMANDA VINCENT

In an attempt to fill a void created with the postponement of NASCAR races due to COVID-19, or coronavirus, NASCAR, partnership with iRacing, has formed the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. the SIM racing series will consist of 35 cars per race, driven by competitors from NASCAR’s three national series, and will follow the actual NASCAR Cup Series schedule of postponed races, beginning with Sunday’s opener, the Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. All three of NASCAR’s national series were scheduled to race at HMS this weekend.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” NASCAR Vice President of Racing Development Ben Kennedy said. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

NASCAR officially has postponed its regular season through the May 3 race weekend.

Several NASCAR drivers took it upon themselves to compete in an iRacing event at the virtual Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend, the first weekend of the NASCAR 2020 season postponement. All three national series were supposed to contest races at Atlanta that weekend. That race, the Replacements 100, was streamed live online.

Like regular races, Sunday’s race at virtual HMS will be shown live on television. FOX Sports 1 will broadcast the race, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

“This is a unique opportunity to offer competitive and entertaining racing to our viewers as we all work through these challenging times together,” FOX Sports Executive Producer and Executive Vice President/Head Production & Operations Brad Zager said. “We are following CDC guidelines to maintain a safe work environment, as the well-being of all those involved is paramount. We value our relationships across the NASCAR community and appreciate all of the effort that it took in bringing this project to life.”

Competitors will include retired drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Bobby Labonte; reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Busch; and fellow-Cup Series drivers Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell and others, driving cars fielded by their respective Cup Series teams.

Bowyer will compete from an iRacing simulator in the NASCAR on FOX studio and serve as an in-car analyst for the live broadcast. Jeff Gordon, Larry McReynolds and Mike Joy, members NASCAR on FOX’s regular broadcast crew also will make up the broadcast crew for Sunday’s race.

No purse money will be offered by NASCAR, but at least some race teams have sold sponsorship for the virtual races.

Below, is a roster of drivers for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 150 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#2 Brad Keselowski

#3 Austin Dillon

#6 Ross Chastain

#7 Justin Allgaier

#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

#9 Chase Elliott

#11 Denny Hamlin

#14 Clint Bowyer

#18 Kyle Busch

#16 Justin Haley

#21 Matt DiBenedetto

#22 Joey Logano

#24 William byron

#31 Anthony Alfredo

#34 Michael McDowell

#37 Ryan Preece

#38 John Hunter Nemechek

#40 Ryan Truex

#42 Kyle Larson

#43 Darrell Wallace Jr.

#45 Ty Majeski

#47 Ricky Stenhouse

#51 Garrett Smithley

#52 Stewart Friesen

#66 Timmy Hill

#77 Parker Kligerman

#93 Myatt Snider

#95 Christopher Bell

#98 Chase Briscoe

TBD Landon Cassill

TBD Harrison Burton

TBD Austin Cindric

TBD Jesse Iwuji

TBD Bobby Labonte

