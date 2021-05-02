NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski on pole at Kansas

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – APRIL 25: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 MoneyLion Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After winning the Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last weekend, Brad Keselowski will start on the pole for the Busch McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City on Sunday. He’ll share the front row of the starting grid will William Byron.

Michael McDowell and Kevin Harvick will start in row two to, along with Keselowski, give Fords three cars in the top-four starting positions. Another Ford driver, Matt DiBenedetto, will start fifth. The highest starting Toyota driver, Christopher Bell, will start eighth.

After a 32nd-place finish at Talladega, points leader Denny Hmlin will start 20th at Kansas on Sunday.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Busch McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway:

