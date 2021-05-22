NASCAR Truck: Todd Gilliland wins at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gilliland was victorious in the Toyota Tundra 225, the inaugural race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 20-turn Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. With the win, he claimed the second of three $50,000 Triple Truck Challenge bonuses.

“From the drop of the green flag, I was aggressive,” Gilliland said. “If you’ve got the truck to do it, you’ve got to get by people when you can.”

For his first win of the 2021 season, Gilliland overcame wet track conditions and a pit-road penalty when his crew went over the pit wall too soon during the caution after the 12-lap opening stage.

Kaz Grala took the lead from pole sitter Tyler Ankrum on the opening lap and ran up front for most of the first stage before Gilliland took his first lead in turn 13 of the final lap of the stage for the stage-one win.

Ankrum was back up front after passing Sheldon Creed in turn 19 of lap 32 of the 41-lap race. Gilliland traded the lead back-and-forth with Ankrum on laps 35 and 36 before taking the lead, for good, on lap 36.

Ankrum, then, lost second to Grala on lap 39, relegating him to a third-place finish. Grant Enfinger and Creed rounded out the top-five.

“It was challenging keeping up with track conditions. We ended the race on a totally different track than we started,” Grala said.

Creed pitted late in stage one and, then, stayed out between stages to dominate the second 14-lap stage. But he gave up the lead to pit in the closing laps of the stage. Ben Rhodes, who stayed out until stage-end, took the stage-two win, instead. When pit stops finished cycling through during the caution after the second stage, Creed was back up front.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Sam Mayer, Tyler Hocevar, Zane Smith, Austin Hill and Rhodes.

“We’ve got some stuff that we have to go back and work on our Bombardier Toyota Tundra, just our front-end package,” Rhodes said. “It looks like some of these guys were able to hold their platform a little bit better than us, but we will do some homework and get that better. There were almost two separate races going on. You had the top-four that were running a separate race on strategy – forgoing stage points to get the win. We wanted to kind of do a big picture race here, since we were a fifth-to-sixth place truck on speed. We ended up going for the stage win. We got that. And we ran well in the first stage, and that will offset having to start in the very back and have to work our way to the front. It was a big-picture race for us. A little more of a strategy race than you usually see in the Truck Series with two separate races going on in the top-five. All-in-all, I’m happy for our team. It was a good solid day. We finished in front of some people that we needed to finish in front of, and we, really, just maximized the day for the speed that we had.”

Truck Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek finished 12th after a pit-road penalty.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Toyota Tundra 225:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).