Brett Moffitt goes full-time in Xfinity, Truck in 2021

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 17: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #23 Concrete Supply Chevrolet, and Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet, walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200at Kansas Speedway on October 17, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Brett Moffitt will race full-time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck and Xfinity series in 2021. After already announcing he’d drive for Our Motorsports full-time in the Xfinity Series next year, Moffitt announced Wednesday he would drive the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2021. He’ll collect points in the Truck Series.

“I am so thankful to Al Niece, Cody Efaw and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity,” Moffitt said. “To be able to compete full time in both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Xfinity Series is a challenge I look forward to. Chris Our, Our Motorsports and Chevrolet were a big part of helping this all come together, so a big thank you to them as well.”

Moffitt was the 2018 Truck Series champion while driving for Hattori Racing. In 82-career Truck Series starts, he has 12 wins, 39 top-fives and 52 top-10 finishes. He made the championship four of the 2020 Truck Series playoffs and won one race last season with GMS Racing.

“Brett is a proven winner,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “We are thrilled to have him join Niece Motorsports. The experience he will bring to our team is invaluable. We are working hard this offseason – our goal in 2021 is to run up front and contend for wins. Brett, Carson (Hocevar) and Ryan (Truex) are great talents. and we look forward to giving them competitive equipment.”

Moffitt has 32 races of experience in the Xfinity series, 29 of those races coming in 2020 with Our Motorsports. The 2021 season will be his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series. He has eight-career top-10s in the series, including a best finish of fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway last season.

“Our Motorsports has made great strides in 2020, and I’m really excited to carry that momentum into 2021 with Brett Moffitt behind the wheel,” crew chief Joe Williams said. “Brett is the kind of driver that makes us better as an organization, and I am confident in what we can accomplish together next year.”

The 2021 season will be Our Motorsports’ second season in the Xfinity Series.

