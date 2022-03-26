A new appreciation for oval racing

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 20: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Whilst the vast majority of NASCAR viewers are US based, the motorsport is gaining some attention from overseas as motorsports as a whole area growing and finding new viewership with a big push over the past two years largely in part to the effort put in by professional drivers to see platforms like iRacing thrive – and for the oval racing that makes up a big part of the racing calendar, a new found appreciation too.

For new viewers, oval racing at first can seem a bit difficult to understand – cars driving without much technical change for 200 laps is very simple on the surface, but looking deeper can help newcomers understand exactly where the difficulty for the sport comes in, and it has to be said that this realization has come off the track for some with the aforementioned iRacing platform and the 24-hours races that have taken place by popular content creators over the past few months, most notably the 24-hours at Daytona.

It isn’t just driving around in a circle that makes up the competition, but strategy is such an important part of what makes the sport exciting – it’s seen in other motorsports too in a much more visible way, but things like tyre management and fuel management are such an essential tool for the drivers that it can often be overlooked and having a good stop can make or break a race too. Later in the race, good tyre management can be the difference between passing the car in front or being stuck behind and managing fuel correctly can push a pit stop back by a few laps giving the essential time to build up a gap to the stop too.

Of course, the pit crews also play an essential role here too – whilst the 12-16 second stops may seem less impressive compared to the fastest F1 pit stops for example at just 2 seconds, it’s also important to consider that NASCAR crews are much smaller, and refuelling needs to be considered with the tyre changes too and makes the stops that much more impressive.

For those who have written oval racing off in the past, it may be time to revisit with a different mindset and instead of watching the race simply for the driving, try to understand the strategy that goes into each drivers campaign and notice the differences between teams, the true competitive nature of the race starts to become more apparent, and so does the appreciation of oval racing.