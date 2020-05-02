A virtual world

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – APRIL 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Editors note: This image was computer generated in-game) Cars race during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Toyota Owners 150at Richmond Raceway on April 19, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Motorsports have taken a big hit during the spread of the coronavirus – the F1 season had been postponed just as things had gotten underway as it’s looking like many races may not begin again until June. The same is also true for other events such as NASCAR as lockdowns throughout the US are put in place, and although there are calls to lift lockdown restrictions in many states in a bid to get sporting events underway and reopening businesses, we may see some organizations err on the side of caution and keep these events on hold for the time being. The good news, however, for racing fans across the world is that our developments in tech have allowed our favourite racing stars to turn to a virtual alternative to keep us entertained in the trying times. This is also great news for many who rely on these events going ahead too – Bookmakers across the world have been able to make a quick change and these events are now also shown online to give those with the itch a chance to bet on these virtual events.

This is nothing new for many of these drivers – sim racing platforms have been used by professional racers for years as a tool to discover talent in younger drivers, as well as a tool for the established drivers to practice and so many will be accustomed to using these setups, many will also be using start of the art rigs to simulate as much realism as possible. There have been plenty of events to keep us entertained too – a number of charity events on the F1 2019 game have taken place recently in a bid to raise money, but the majority focus has been on the more realistic iRacing platform in which drivers from all motorsports have been competing against each other on, but also against ‘professional’ sim racers too, which have been giving the global stars a run for their money.

Ignoring the recent controversy we’ve seen from a couple on the NASCAR circuit, iRacing has proven to be a very strong tool in keeping our favourite drivers competitive – the ingame mechanics and physics are said to be realistic and quite accurate to what a driver may experience on the real track, and with the modern rigs that give a lot of tactile feedback as well as the steering wheel setups often mirroring their real life counterparts, it’s proving to be more than just a practice tool. Some of the esport athletes that really rack up the hours on the game are showing the professional drivers what can really be done – even those such as F1’s Lando Norris, who has admittedly put in a staggering amount of time into the game, had said that some of the professional drivers are having a tough time against the more experienced sim racers – but had also mentioned that this is a good thing, it ensures that the drivers who are off the track keep that competitive edge and are pushed to keep trying and improving.

As mentioned many may remain off the track for some time to come and this may be the only opportunity they get to practice in any way at all – staying in as sharp a form as possible for the return will reduce any risk of accidents on the track, and although there will no doubt be a sizeable practice period before the real racing gets underway again, any bonus time spent in the sim will surely benefit those not taking advantage of modern tech.