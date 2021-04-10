Accessories that give your car the NASCAR look, feel and function

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – MARCH 21: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 21, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Spring is on the way and you will be spending more time in your car, and perhaps more time wishing your car was competing at the NASCAR level.

Regardless of your car’s weight-for-power, your driving ability and your type of car, you might want your car to have the feel and look of a NASCAR race car. If not for your NASCAR mindset, you may know of someone who is heavily into the sport and would appreciate the thought and the gift of a NASCAR accessory that brings The Cup Series into his or her automotive environment.

You may not be able to get your NASCAR fan race-used items from the top teams or a signed, race-worn fire suit, but you can bring the race scene to your car or gift target with some thoughtful car items.

Authentic, officially licensed NASCAR merchandise and accessories range from clothing, sunglasses, t-shirts, jackets, hats, socks, and hoodies, to backpacks, autographed vintage memorabilia, die-cast cars and tons of sponsored items. They are among countless NASCAR gift ideas on the market. However, to keep that NASCAR feel while you or your gift target are on the road, you may not need to look any farther than auto parts for just the right tie in. Now you might not pick up a 750-hp crate engine or an 850-hp 358-cubic-inch plant specially made for Jimmie Johnson, but there is a carload of items to choose from.

NASCAR racers are pretty special, from the chassis to the sponsor decal-covered body, and from the engine to the cockpit and just about everything else installed. For example, the cockpit is set up with a safety seat with extra support and protection for head, shoulders, rib and lower extremities; head and neck restraints; six-point seatbelt harness; a helmet hook; a window net; several rear view mirrors; and a fire extinguisher, discharge nozzle and switch.

Then there is the stuff similar to what we all have, but specialized. There are the gauges, engine gauge cluster and tachometer. There is the main switch panel for starter, ignition and cooling fan, and a master switch as well as an ignition kill switch.

Driver’s compartments have a radio button, auxiliary switches, steering wheel and gearshift. They may be in your car, but they are special. If none of those is on your shopping list, there are many other auto parts available that just may bring The Cup Series into your cockpit and under your hood. They include:

Air Intake Systems – Including air filters, air intakes, manifolds and sensors, a top-quality system maximizes performance. K&N is one of the top names here, and a NASCAR sponsor.

Cooling Systems – Including radiators, cooling fans, hoses, tanks and water pumps. Holley and Edelbrock are among the water pump manufacturers with a long and proud history in racing.

Oil Filters — Every car needs one and the NASCAR racers go with WIX, the No. 1 filter in NASCAR and the only filter officially licensed by NASCAR.

Valve Covers – The trend in NASCAR is to lighter valve covers and Moroso is one of those manufacturers trusted by the drive teams.

Camshafts – A new 4-Pattern cam from Comp Cams cam brings NASCAR technology to big-blocks and street engines.

Oil Pans – Moroso is back here again, often used by NASCAR teams.

Mufflers and exhaust pipes – That sweet NASCAR sound most often flows through Flowmaster performance mufflers, catalytic converters, headers and installation accessories, designed for improved exhaust flow and an enhanced exhaust note.

Performance Chips — All cars, including NASCAR rides, maximize performance using performance tuners, engine chips, and modules. The chips and programmers precisely tune engines precisely to adapt to conditions. Bully Dog, Jet Performance and Hypertech are among the most highly thought of chips by NASCAR teams.

Tires — the rubber that hits the road is often the difference between taking the checker flag and going home in second. Putting Goodyear tires on your car is what the NASCAR drivers do.

In addition to those necessary car parts, you can always buy that replica fire suit, paint your car team colors and buy the logos for all of the sponsors that pay for and adorn your favorite team’s cars. And don’t forget the number.