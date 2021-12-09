All you need to know about NASCAR 2022

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 07: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 07, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The 74th season of the number one car racing in the United States, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, has already arrived at the doorstep. With the ongoing excitement of the just-finished Cup series in November 2021, racers and audiences are getting ready once again to set the racing ground on fire.

If you are a true NASCAR lover, it’s time to dig into some updates and news about the impending NASCAR Cup Series. You can know more about information like I-35 Toll Road and others through our help.

News and updates about the teams:

There is an early update (April 2021) from Kaulig Racing about one full-time Cup car in 2022 NASCAR. According to their update on June 2021, the number 16 full-time car will be driven by Justin Haley.

NBC Sports has confirmed that there is a high chance of leasing at least one charter by the holder of Rick Ware Racing Company, Mr. Rick Ware.

According to the source found in Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, the Trackhouse Racing Team is going to enlarge its performance by a two-car policy with an agreement in the upcoming year. The team also openly declared their newly bought Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR Operations.

23XI Racing is also going to broaden its performance by a two-car policy in 2022. The team’s president, Steve Lauletta, discussed their investment in StarCom Racing’s charter for $13.4, one of the most expensive purchases in the NASCAR world since 2016.

The RFK Racing has introduced Brad Keselowski as their new co-owner.

Number 37 that is running without a full-time charter this year will be knockdown by JTG Daugherty Racing as it is going to scale down one full-time team in 2022.

Updates about the Drivers:

Ross Chastain will drive the number 1 car- said the Trackhouse Racing Team.

Brad Keselowski will join the JTG both as a driver and co-owner in the upcoming NASCAR 2022. He will take the place of the previous driver, Ryan Newman, of car number 6.

On the other hand, Brad Keselowski will be replaced by Austin Cindric, the winner of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 2020. Cindric is expected to see as the new driver of car number 2 in the upcoming series.

Harrison Burton will be seen driving number 21, confirmed by Wood Brothers Racing.

We will see Todd Gilliland in place of Anthony Alfredo, who will drive car number 38.

Ty Dillion will be seen behind the wheel of car number 42 in 2022.

Revised rules for the year 2022:

NASCAR has announced a possible change in the number plates of the racing cars for the upcoming race in 2022. The experiment with the plates that took place in 2020 will be changed entirely this year. The numbers will be shifted forward of each car.

Additionally, other changes will also take place in 2022’s NASCAR series regarding the method and qualification format. These are:

All participants can drive their cars one lap, where the topmost ten will get transferred in the finale. Four qualifying races will specifiy the beginning line-up. After fifteen minutes of practice sessions, the entire racing field will get segregated into two parts. First, the top five players from each team will be selected for the finale, where the best one will win Busch Pole. A practice period of fifty minutes will be given to the Atlanta Race 1, Phoenix season-ending race, Daytona 500, Bristol Dirt, and the Gateway, Nashville.

The Schedule:

The upcoming 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule has already been released on 15th September 2021. The series will start with Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on 6th February 2022, from 8 pm (ET). The track for the first race will be Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, LA, California.

The NASCAR playoff will be followed by 16, 12, and 8 rounds. The Season Finale 500 will take place on 6th November in the Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona, at 3 pm.

Conclusion:

So far, it was all news and updates on the upcoming 2022 NASCAR Cup series. Hopefully, you’ve found this information helpful enough.