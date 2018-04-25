Andy Lally pieces together road-course NASCAR schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Lally, a road-course racing ace and the 2011 NASCAR Sprint (now-Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series Rookie of the Year, is piecing together a schedule of NASCAR national-level road-course races for 2018, including three Xfinity Series races [Aug. 11 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course; Aug. 25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; and the Sept. 29 race on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval”] and the June 24 Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. Lally, though, didn’t reveal for which teams he’d be driving in those races; he just hinted that his deals were with small “underdog” teams.

“The NASCAR portion of my season is coming together. It looks like three Xfinity races, Mid Ohio, Road America and Charlotte and on top of that there is potential to do one race in the NASCAR Monster Energy Series at Sonoma,” Lally’s Facebook post (http://www.facebook.com/andy.lally.12) read. “All of these races are with small teams but good people that work hard. They just do not have the cubic dollars to match the mega teams week in and week out. The road courses are a chance to close the gap and maybe take advantage of some situations to make the underdog team have a solid result. I’m fortunate to get these opportunities.

“For all of these races, the more sponsors I help find for the team, the more the team upgrades the equipment (better motor, more new tires, brake upgrades, etc). If you have helped and in the past or have been wanting but haven’t and this might be the year. Send me a note and ill send you some info. Please, serious inquires only. If we get everything we need we have a great shot at repeating last years Top 5 finish. Our goal is to exceed that finish with something even better.

“I’ll keep everyone posted on our progress! Thanks!

Lally’s only full-time season in any NASCAR Series was his lone Cup Series season of 2011. That year’s season finale also was his last Cup start, to date. He continues to run a partial schedule, though, in the Xfinity Series, racing primarily on road courses. Lally competed at Mid-Ohio in the Xfinity Series each of the last two seasons, finishing fifth there last season, his career-best finish in the series, and was seventh there in 2016. Lally also has two-career Xfinity starts at Road America, with a best finish of 10th in 2014.

The September race on the CMS “roval” will be the first race for the Xfinity Series on that course.

Lally has one-career Cup Series start at Sonoma, resulting in a 35th-place finish. His career-best Cup-Series finish was an 18th at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in 2010. His only other career top-20 finish in Cup Series competition was a 19th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2011.

All 38 of Lally’s career Cup Series starts, to date, came from behind the wheel of the No. 71 Kevin Busckler-owned entry. His eight-career Xfinity Series starts came with multiple car owners.

