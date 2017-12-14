Anxiously waiting to see new pit-stop choreography

One of the major changes coming to NASCAR for 2018 is pared down pit crews, as teams will be required to go from six guys or gals over the wall to five. This change has me in suspense, anxiously awaiting the unveiling of the new pit crew choreography. And by unveiling, I mean the first 2018 event that will include pit stops. After all, teams aren’t going to show off their new system or systems before then.

I’m wondering if all crews will come up with the same idea and, as a result, all pit stops look basically the same come Daytona. Or will teams show up at Daytona with different ideas and, as a result, give us a few varying pit-road shows? Whichever is the case, I’m guessing in the matter of a week or two, teams will be on the same page, orchestrating their stops in the same manner, based on whichever team idea worked the best.

I’ve heard rumblings of two different pit ideas. The one I’ve been hearing about most is the elimination of a tire carrier. That would leave one tire carrier on a pit crew. I’m wondering how that will work. Will one tire changer wait while the lone carrier places a tire on the stud for the other tire changer? After all, it just wouldn’t seem right for one changer to get a carrier while the other changer carries his own tires.

Meanwhile, I’ve heard Danny “Chocolate” Myers mention on his “Trading Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Richard Childress Racing has been experimenting with a pit lineup of no tire carriers and two jackmen. With that lineup, RCR is testing a pit crew strategy of pitting both sides of the car at the same time and tire changers carrying their own tires. Myers has an inside track on the goings on at RCR, as a former gas man for the team, operates the Richard Childress Racing museum on the RCR campus. I figure he’s witnessed these practices firsthand.

And speaking of gas men, he won’t be able allowed to perform any duty other than fueling the car, at least while he’s fueling the car. So, who’ll be responsible for adjustments other than tire pressure changes? The remaining tire carrier? He’s already going to be pretty busy. What about in a system without a tire carrier? That would leave adjustments in the hands of either a jackman or tire changer. I guess the jackman would be the most logical choice of those two options, because how would one change a tire and turn a wrench at the same time?

I guess we’ll just have to wait to see.

I realize we’re not far removed from the 2017 season. Heck, it’s still 2017 on the calendar and the Xfinity/Camping World Truck Series banquet was less than a week ago. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards was only two weeks ago. Still, I’m anxiously awaiting the start of the 2018 season, and I have to say, seeing the new pit stop choreography is feeding that suspense.

Stay tuned.

