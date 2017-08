ARCA: Austin Theriault gets win at Road America

FROM ARCARACING.COM

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (Aug. 27, 2017) — What looked like a full course Austin Cindric runaway turned into a last-lap Austin Theriault takeaway Sunday afternoon at Road America.

Theriault, in Ken Schrader’s No. 52 Toyota, steered through two last-lap incidents and came out the winner of the wild ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Road America 100.

