ARCA: Austin Theriault wins at DuQuoin

FROM ARCARACING.COM

DuQUOIN, Ill. (Sept. 4, 2017) — Fort Kent, Maine’s Austin Theriault put an exclamation point on a picture-perfect day for Ken Schrader Racing Monday afternoon at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds mile dirt.

Right after bossman Ken Schrader wheeled his own No. 9 Federated Auto Parts Modified to Victory Lane — holding off Tony Stewart for the win — Theriault steered Schrader’s No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota to the winner’s circle in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards General Tire GRABBER 100, the 64th edition of the Southern Illinois 100.

