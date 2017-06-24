Share This Post

ARCA: Austin Theriault wins at Madison

Austin Theriault celebrates in victory lane at Madison Park International Speedway on June 23, 2017 (photo courtesy of ARCA Racing Series).

FROM ARCARACING.COM

MADISON, Wis. (June 23, 2017) — Austin Theriault didn’t have the best car in the beginning, but his Ken Schrader Racing crew got it right for the most important part. Theriault, in the No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota, held off a hard charge from Zane Smith in the end to win the Montgomery Ward 200 Friday night at Madison Int’l Speedway. Theriault also increased his ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship points lead, added his third win of the season and fourth of his career.

