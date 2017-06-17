ARCA: Brandon Jones wins by large margin at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 16, 2017) — Brandon Jones spun, then he won the 36th running of the Corrigan Oil 200 Friday afternoon at Michigan Int’l Speedway. But it was way more than that. Jones, fighting a wicked-loose race car, had to track down Kyle Weatherman in the closing laps to secure his fourth career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory and second consecutive at Michigan.

Jones, in the No. 8 Nexteer-MDM Motorsports Chevrolet, caught a break when Weatherman’s car slipped up the track off turn two and slapped the wall creating the opening that he needed to get under the former leader. From there, he sailed off into the sunset, winning by a whopping 20 seconds over second-place finish Austin Theriault.

