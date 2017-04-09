ARCA: Chad Finley scores first win at Nashville

FROM ARCARACING.COM

NASHVILLE (April 8, 2017) — Kyle Weatherman had the best car all night long, almost…up until four fresher General Tires got in the way. Despite a dominating performance from Weatherman, in the end, Chad Finley stepped up to earn his career-first ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory Saturday night at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

Finley, who got a lap down early on, wasn’t a factor most of the way, pitting out of sequence from the leaders for four General Tires on lap 156. The rest of the lead lap cars had already taken their final four tires just past the halfway point of the 200-lap race.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE