ARCA: Dalton Sargeant takes charge at Salem

FROM ARCARACING.COM

SALEM, Ind. (April 30, 2017) — Boca Raton, Florida’s Dalton Sargeant settled into his own zip code Sunday afternoon at Salem Speedway, and put a major-league whooping on the field to win the Kentuckiana Ford Dealers ARCA 200. Sargeant, who was himself a lap down at one point, got four fresh General Tires under caution late in the going and checked out from there to earn his second career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards victory. In the end, Sargeant, in the No. 77 Big Tine Ford, was the only driver to complete all 200 laps.

“The biggest thing was working on long green flag runs…the guys at Cunningham Motorsports did an awesome job,” said Sargeant. “The General Tires were incredible.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE