ARCA: Dalton Sargeant wins at Iowa

FROM ARCARACING.COM

NEWTON, Iowa (July 8, 2017) — It came down to a 40 mph drag race down pit road, and by a foot, Dalton Sargeant beat Austin Theriault to the line. Both knew it would be for the right to restart in the preferred outside line, and the best opportunity to go to Victory Lane.

Straight from the script, Sargeant, from the top lane, edged ahead of Theriault on the final restart with nine laps remaining, and sailed away, winning the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Fans With Benefits 150 Saturday night at Iowa Speedway.

