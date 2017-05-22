ARCA: Harrison Burton wins at Toledo

FROM ARCARACING.COM

TOLEDO, Ohio (May 21, 2017) — It took him most of the afternoon to get there, but once Harrison Burton cleared Dalton Sargeant for the lead with eight laps to go, the Huntersville, North Carolina driver set sail for victory lane, winning the 76th running of the Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care Sunday afternoon at Toledo Speedway.

Burton, in the No. 28 Dex Imaging Toyota, worked hard for the victory, coming from the back to the front just in time to track down the leader in the closing laps.

