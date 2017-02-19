ARCA: Justin Fontaine fractures back in Daytona crash

WIN-TRON RACING PRESS RELEASE

The following is an update and statements from Win-Tron Racing regarding their driver Justin Fontaine who was involved in an accident during Saturday’s Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire at Daytona International Speedway.

Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae and will be kept overnight at a local Daytona Beach, Fla. hospital for observation.

“Justin is awake and alert following a hard crash at Daytona International Speedway,” said Win-Tron Racing owner Kevin Cywinski. “I’d like to thank ARCA and the Daytona International Speedway safety and medical teams for their amazing job attending to Justin following his accident. Justin is in good spirits and we hope to be able to provide a further update on his recovery time when it’s appropriate.”

Fontaine added, “I just want to let everyone know that I’m okay and I’m thankful for the outreach of support. I also want to thank Win-Tron Racing for building me a safe race car. I’d also like to especially thank ARCA and the track for their quick actions after the accident. It looks like I’ll be out of the car for a while, but I’d like to thank ProMATIC Automation for giving me the opportunity to compete at Daytona.”