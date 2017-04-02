ARCA: Justin Fontaine update

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Officials from AM Racing and their driver development team Win-Tron Racing jointly announced today that ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Justin Fontaine recovery is going better than expected.

Fontaine, 19, suffered a mild compression fracture of his L1 vertebrae during a late-race accident the ARCA Racing Series Lucas Oil Complete Engine Treatment 200 driven by General Tire at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18.

He was released from Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. the next afternoon, Feb. 19.

A week following his accident, Fontaine fighting mild pain showed up at the “World Center of Racing” to support his AM Racing team in Truck Series season-opener, where the team finished second and ninth respectively with drivers Austin Wayne Self and JJ Yeley.

Since then, while following a strict routine from his doctors, a recent follow-up appointment revealed that Fontaine has approximately eight more weeks of recovery with an expected return to racing on the ARCA tour at Elko (Minn.) Speedway on June 3 for the Elko ARCA 250.

“I’m feeling better, a lot better,” said Fontaine, a native of Asheville, N.C. “I am certainly appreciative of the support from everyone over the past month or so. From the phone calls, to the text messages and the outreach on social media, at times it’s been overwhelming, but I’m incredibly grateful. I just have to keep doing what the doctors ask and I’ll be back in a race car before I know it.”

Once cleared to drive, Fontaine will continue a steady presence in the ARCA Racing Series with Win-Tron Racing, while also running a limited Truck Series schedule with Mooresville, N.C.-based AM Racing.

“Everyone is anxious for me to be back,” added Fontaine.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I’m going to be more active at getting back to the shop and going to the race track with the teams. I’m also planning on getting on social media over the next eight weeks to give everyone an inside look at what I’m going through on the road to getting back to the track. I know it could have been a lot worse, so there’s no bad days.”

Cywinski said, “We talk to Justin regularly and you can tell that he is anxious to get back into a racing routine. While we wait for him to be cleared, we are building new race cars with the hope and intention that he’ll be back for Elko in June.

“From there, it will be an aggressive on-track program in ARCA and Trucks, nothing that we don’t feel Justin can’t handle. He wants to get back behind the wheel just as if he hadn’t missed a beat.”

Fontaine will join AM Racing and driver Self on the sidelines for Saturday’s Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Apr. 1.