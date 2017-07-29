ARCA: Justin Haley wins at Pocono

FROM ARCARACING.COM

LONG POND, Pa. (July 28, 2017) — Three days before the race, Justin Haley had no idea he’d be racing in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards at Pocono Raceway. As it turned out, he’s glad he did, especially after winning the rain-delayed ModSpace 150 Friday afternoon in the No. 78 Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I got a call from Mason (Mitchell) Tuesday afternoon,” said Haley. “He told me to bring my seat over…we mounted it up Tuesday night, and here we are. Just so thankful we could piece it together so quickly.”

