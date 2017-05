ARCA: Justin Haley wins at Talladega

FROM ARCARACING.COM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (May 6, 2017) — Justin Haley’s first trip to Talladega Superspeedway turned out to be one for the ages. Haley, in his first-ever plate-track start, went from the back to the front in the No. 28 MDM Motorsports Toyota to win the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards General Tire 200 Saturday afternoon.

Haley held off the pack in a one-lap shootout to earn the biggest victory of his career.

