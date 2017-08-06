ARCA: Kyle Benjamin wins at Winchester

FROM ARCARACING.COM

WINCHESTER, Ind. (Aug. 6, 2017) — It would have been difficult to hold off Kyle Benjamin over the course of 200 laps Sunday afternoon at Winchester Speedway, and in the end it proved impossible. But it certainly wasn’t out of the question, and it even looked possible until Zane Smith’s car broke coming to the final restart inside of 20 laps from the finish.

With Smith gone from the mix, Benjamin, in the No. 28 MDM Motorsports Toyota, cruised under the checkered flag as winner of the 28th running of the Winchester ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards 200.

