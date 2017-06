ARCA: Riley Herbst wins at Pocono

FROM ARCARACING.COM

LONG POND, Pa. (June 9, 2017) — According to Riley Herbst, it was “a long time coming.” In reality, it took just six races for the 18-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada rookie to find his way to Victory Lane. Herbst, in the No. 18 NOS Energy Drink-UFC Gym Toyota, took the lead on lap 37 of the 80-lap race and never gave it up, coming home the winner of the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 Friday afternoon at Pocono Raceway.

