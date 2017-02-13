ASCoC: Tony Stewart reconsiders racing in his own series

By AMANDA VINCENT

Upon announcement of his retirement as driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Tony Stewart was adamant that he wasn’t retiring, in general, and was going to be racing a lot, primarily on dirt. He returned to sprint car racing last week as a competitor in the series he owns, the All-Star Circuit of Champions, but he wound up withdrawing for Saturday night’s race at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., after two mid-pack finishes at the track.

According to a statement released from a Stewart spokesperson upon Stewart’s withdrawal on Saturday, the racer is reconsidering his competitive participation in the series he owns. The statement (as reported by Speed Sport read:

“Tony Stewart has scratched for the evening and is reconsidering his schedule with the All-Star Circuit of Champions, due to his ownership of the series. Requirements of owning and managing the series supersede his own driving ambitions. We apologize for the change in tonight’s schedule and appreciate everyone’s understanding.”

Prior to the start of the 2017 race season, Stewart revealed that he would compete, as a driver, in more than 80 races this year, across multiple racing series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)