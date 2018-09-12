Atlanta Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway offer places to stay for Florence evacuees

By AMANDA VINCENT

Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, both Speedway Motorsports Inc. properties, have opened campgrounds for use by Hurricane Florence evacuees.

“While the Charlotte area is not completely out of the region that could face the effects of Hurricane Florence, for many of our neighbors to the east, it is a safer alternative or a good stopping point as they seek shelter elsewhere,” Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter said. “We look forward to welcoming anyone who needs a place to stop and to showing them the hospitality they deserve as we ride out this storm together.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway opened its Rock City Campground at noon ET Tuesday. The campsites include access to bathhouses. Evacuees wishing to stay there are asked to check in at CMS’ Camping World Racing Resort office at the zMax Dragway entrance.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is offering spots for dry RV and tent campers in its Legends Campground, free of charge, and in its Premier Campground for $20/night. Guests in the Legends Campground will have access to hot shower and restroom facilities at the Rennai Shower Stage. Spaces in the Premier Campground include sewer, water and power.

Access to both campgrounds at Atlanta is available from entrance E of GA Highway 19/41. Directions and assistance are available at the AMS ticket office/gift store building.

