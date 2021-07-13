Atlanta Motor Speedway gets makeover

By AMANDA VINCENT



Sunday’s Quaker State 400 NASCAR Cup Series race was the last event on the old Atlanta Motor Speedway surface. The track is undergoing a makeover that includes a repave, increased banking and a narrowing of the racing surface.



Bankings in the turns will increase from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, highest among intermediate tracks on the current Cup Series scheduled. Straightaway banking will remain at five degrees.



Meanwhile, the racing surface will be narrowed, overall, from 55 to 40 ft. The new surface will be 52 ft. wide on the frontstretch, 42 ft. wide on the backstretch and 40 ft. in all four turns.



“As Atlanta’s racing surface has aged, we’ve challenged ourselves to reimagine what NASCAR racing at an intermediate track can be,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “With high banks in the turns, narrower width and new pavement technology, Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit. It’s all new for ’22 and this will be specifically designed for close, competitive racing.”

The repave replaces the oldest surface on the Cup Series schedule. The last repave at Atlanta came in 1997.



The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2022 season. Ten months of research and development for the project included iRacing simulation. Upon announcement of the project, multiple drivers expressed disappointment in not being consulted, especially regarding the reconfiguration.



“With all due respect, this same group (SMI) has reconfigured Texas, Kentucky, Bristol with 0 driver input,” Denny Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted. “One of those lost a race, other one we don’t race anymore, and last one we put dirt over it. But hey, what do the drivers know.”

Smith, though, said some drivers were consulted and both positive and negative feedback was received.



