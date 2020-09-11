Auto Club Speedway may shrink to short-track status

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR wants to reconfigure Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., changing the track length from two miles to approximately a half-mile, making it a short track. NASCAR owns the track through a merger with International Speedway Corporation.

“We are still very early in the process, but we are excited about what this ambitious project could mean for our loyal fans in Southern California,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Craig Neeb said. “This is our first step towards creating a state-of-the-art facility that would deliver the intense short-track racing our fans love, an intimate viewing experience, and upgraded suites and hospitality areas that would position Auto Club Speedway among the top entertainment venues in the market.”

Construction is expected to begin soon after the conclusion of the 2021 NASCAR weekend at the track to be ready for the 2022 NASCAR weekend there.

Fans have called for more short-track racing. Only three short tracks — Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway are on the yearly NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Iowa Speedway in Newton, which hosts the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series yearly, also is owned by NASCAR.

Proposed plans for the Auto Club Speedway reconfiguration, coined “Next Gen in California,” include long straightaways, similar to those at Martinsville, and turns banked similar to the high-banked turns at Bristol. The plans are in possession of the Planning Commission of San Bernadino County for Land Use Services, according to a report from KickinTheTires.net.

Auto Club Speedway has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1997.

