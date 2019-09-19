Bayley Currey reinstated, lug nut fines issued after Las Vegas race weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has reinstated driver Bayley Currey after an indefinite suspension for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy since Currey has successfully completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.

Currey, who competed part-time in all three of NASCAR’s national series before his suspension, was suspended in August after testing positive for DMHA. According to Currey, the substance was an ingredient in a pre-workout supplement he had been taken it, and he was unaware he was consuming a substance banned by NASCAR rule.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released Wednesday, also listed fines to five crew chiefs, three in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, for loose or missing lug nut following the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that included the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 Xfinity Series race Saturday and Sunday’s South Point Casino 400 Cup Series race Sunday.

In the Cup Series, Greg Ives, crew chief on the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team of Alex Gowman; Adam Stevens, crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Kyle Busch; and John Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Aric Almirola each were fined $10,000.

In the Xfinity Series, David Elenz, crew chief on the No. 9 JR Motorsports team of Noah Gragson, and Jeff Meendering, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Brandon Jones, each were fined $5,000.

