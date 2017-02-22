Bell Media maintains Canada’s NASCAR rights

Canada’s TSN and RDS television networks have reached a multi-year media rights extension with NASCAR, with the networks retaining exclusive Canadian media rights to all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races across all platforms. A longtime partner of the sport, TSN has broadcasted races since the network’s inception in 1984.

TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast all races – including exclusive Canadian coverage of the biggest, richest, and most prestigious race in NASCAR, the Daytona 500 – as well as qualifying, practice sessions, and encore presentations. The multi-platform agreement features expanded digital rights, with TSN and RDS delivering comprehensive coverage of these NASCAR series across the networks’ digital and social media platforms.

