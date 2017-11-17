Bell of the Ball: Christopher fave at Ford EcoBoost 200

Submitted article

Christopher Bell is the favorite at BetNow Sportsbook to win the Ford EcoBoost 200 race on November 17th at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, and with it, his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship (though the best finish among the Championship 4 will suffice). Bell finished 27th in his rookie year but had a break though season in 2016 and finished in 3rd place. This year Bell multiple races for the first time in his Truck series career, winning the Active Pest Control 200, winstaronlinegaming.com 400, Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Overton’s 150, and UNOH 175. As a matter of fact, Bell has won more races than any other driver in the Championship 4. He finished 25th in the 2015 Ford EcoBoost 200 but improved to an 8th place in the 2016 edition of the race.

Bell will have to contend, of course, with the current, reigning and defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter. The son of Jim Sauter won the inaugural Championship 4 last year by finishing the Ford EcoBoost 200 in third place (he had previously won the race in 2011). Sauter will be looking to become the first back-to-back champions since Matt Crafton, of whom we will be speaking presently. Sauter is currently en fuego, coming off consecutive victories at the Jag Metals 350 and the Lucas Oil 150. Sauter has not finished worse than 4th place in the overall standings since 2013. According to the Journal Sentinel, the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is Sauter’s to lose. “If you don’t get any better they won’t keep you around, right?,” Sauter said. Which is his way of saying, “if you ain’t first, you’re last.”

On to Crafton, who, as mentioned above, won the 2013 and 2014 titles, thus becoming the first, and thus far, only, back-to-back champeen. He will be aiming to join Jack Sprague as the only two three-time winners. Crafton won the 2015 Ford EcoBoost 200 and came in 7th place last year. He has won just one race this season – the Eldora Dirt Derby – but his consistency kept him constantly near the top of the drivers’ standings. Win, lose, or draw, one thing’s for certain; Crafton will continue to be a staple of ThorSport Racing, with whom he recently resigned.

And finally, the runt of the litter, Austin Cindric. The rookie’s first, and, presumably, last for Brad Keselowski Racing, full Truck Series season has been nothing short of impressive. “It means the world to me to put BKR in the Championship 4,” Cindric said. “It’s a huge opportunity for me and for everyone on this team, especially since this is the last race for BKR. I’ve got thank everyone for putting their heart and soul into this program. It’s also really special to have Draw-Tite and REESE Brands on our Ford F-150 this weekend. Horizon Global has been a longtime partner with BKR and it’s incredibly special to have them along for the ride this weekend.” This will Cindric’s first foray in Homestead.