Biggest upsets in the history of NASCAR

February 20, 2011, Daytona Beach, Florida, USA Trevor Bayne celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the 2011 Daytona 500 and Ford’s 600th Cup Series victory. © 2011, Tyler Barrick Autostock USA

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

There’s nothing better for the neutral to see an underdog defy all odds and go on to win a race when no one is expecting them too. Yes, it’s good to watch our favorites go out and be dominant and win week in week out but in our favorite races to watch are to watch the underdogs – today we look at some of the best rookie drives.

Like the majority of drivers on the list, the majority of them were unheard of before their race in which they broke out to the world and this certainly is the case when it comes to David Gilliland when he won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Kentucky in 2006. Before this race, Gilliland had raced just 7 NASCAR races to this win with his best result being 22nd and was therefore very unknown. He would go on to qualify as 4th for Kentucky which would get the community talking about it and especially when he won, he became an overnight sensation.

Only 3️⃣8️⃣ days until the Daytona 500!!



🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁

David Gilliland – 2006 pic.twitter.com/fzheaLR8pq — NASCAR Legends (@LegendsNascar) January 10, 2019

Next on the list is Trevor Bayne who won at Daytona 2011 and had driven just one NASCAR Cup Series race to his maiden win. Bayne became the talking point amongst the NASCAR world after setting the pace during many practice sessions and even four-time champion Jeff Gordon stated that Bayne had the car to beat and Jeff Gordon was right in the end with no-one coming close to Bayne but this remains still his over ever victory on a NASCAR Track.

The final driver on our list of biggest upsets in the history of NASCAR in that of the year after Trevor Bayne’s win at Daytona and the unlikely winner in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona, which was John King – never heard of him? Don’t worry, we hadn’t either. Due to this win, it turned him into an overnight superstar but due to a lack of funding, his team would go on to suspend operations just 4 races later and then King retired from NASCAR in 2014 with no more wins.