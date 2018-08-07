Brian France arrested, steps down as NASCAR Chairman, CEO

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France was arrested for DWI and possession of oxycodone at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday in the Hamptons after he ran a stop sign.

“Mr. France was observed operating a 2017 Lexus northbound on Main Street failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign,” a police department release said. “Upon traffic stop, it was determined that Mr. France was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition.”

After being arraigned, France was released at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, France name-dropped President Donald Trump during his arrest. France publicly endorsed Trump during 2016 presidential campaign.

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” a statement from France read. “Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

NASCAR has named Jim France interim Chairman and CEO.

“Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive President Jim France has assumed the role of interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.”

Jim France has been a member of NASCAR’s Board of Directors since 2000.

