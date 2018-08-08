Brian France may face year in jail, loss of license

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France may face up to a year in jail and the loss of his driver’s license after his Sunday evening arrest in Southampton, N.Y., for aggravated driving while intoxicated and possession of oxycodone. He has stepped down, indefinitely, from his position within NASCAR, and his uncle Jim France has been named by the stock-car racing sanctioning body at interim Chairman and CEO.

“Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,” read a statement issued by NASCAR on Monday. “Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive President Jim France has assumed the role of interim Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.”

A court date has been set for Sept. 14, 2018. Brian France’s 2017 Lexus was pulled over after he ran a stop sign in Main Street. His blood-alcohol level was 0.19, more than twice the New York legal limit of 0.08 and five pills that were discovered to be Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride were found in his car. He was released at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET Monday.

“I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night,” a statement from France read. “Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

France is credited with implementation of NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. Competitors under indefinite suspension for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy are usually reinstated upon successful completion of the program. Any NASCAR penalties issued to France have not yet been announced.

