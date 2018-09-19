Brian France pleads not guilty

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France pleaded not guilty on Sept. 14 of charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to a TMZ Sports report.

France was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., after running a stop sign. A breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.18 and five oxycodone pills were found in his possession. He faces up to a year in prison on each charge and the loss of his driver’s license. His next court date has been set for Oct. 5.

Upon his arrest, France stepped down from his position with NASCAR for an indefinite period of time. His uncle, Jim France, has assumed the positions of NASCAR Chairman and CEO on an interim basis. Brian France also formerly held an ownership stake in NASCAR, but a separation agreement with ex-wife Megan from 2007 showed that he no longer held an ownership stake in the stock-car racing sanctioning body.

