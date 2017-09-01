Bristol Motor Speedway loses bid to run Nashville track

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bruton Smith’s Speedway Motorsports Inc., through Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, lost in its bid to operate Fairgrounds Speedway near downtown Nashville, Ten. Metro Nashville, owner of Fairgrounds Speedway has opted to continue its relationship with promoter Tony Formosa, according to a report from Nashville newspaper, The Tennessean.

Formosa, wanting a longer contract with the hopes of luring NASCAR back to the track, was granted a five-year deal. He’s been operating the track one a year-to-year basis since 2010. Formosa requested a seven to 10 year contract. SMI, though, requested a 30-year deal. Also, Speedway Motorsports Inc. wanted Nashville to foot the bill for facility improvements, while Formosa was willing to pay for upgrades.

Metro Nashville, though, has committed to provide at least some of the funding for new grandstands.

The new deal between Metro Nashville and Formosa isn’t official yet, though. It has to be approved by the fair board.

NASCAR’s premier series, now called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, raced at the track at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds through 1984. The track, then known as Nashville Speedway, continued to host NASCAR Xfinity (then-Busch) and Camping World (then-Craftsman) Truck Series races until the opening of the now-defunct Nashville Superspeedway near Lebanon, Ten., in 2001.

