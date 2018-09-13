Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway open campgrounds to Hurricane Florence evacuees

By AMANDA VINCENT

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway have joined Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in opening campgrounds to Hurricane Florence evacuees.

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in the Carolinas and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

Talladega opened campgrounds with access to hot shower facilities and restrooms and water hook-ups for campers and RVs at 9 a.m. CT Thursday. Those spots are available to evacuees, free of charge. Bristol opened its available camping facilities with access to water, electricity and WiFi at 1 p.m. ET Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those in the path of Hurricane Florence,” a statement released by Bristol Motor Speedway read.

Both tracks opened some of their campgrounds to Hurricane Irma evacuees last year.

