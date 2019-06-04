Can the Green Grand Prix succeed?

WATKINS GLEN, NY – AUGUST 04: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Snap On Ford, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zippo 200 at Watkins Glen International on August 4, 2018 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Racing and other motorsports are more popular these days than ever before, yet pressing environmental concerns and rapid technological changes are beginning to change the way that fans and competitors alike view racing events like the Grand Prix. In recent years, growing environmental consciousness around the world and ever-better green technology have even given way to new and exciting events like the Green Grand Prix, which hopes to put the pedal to the metal without harming the environment.

Can an event like the Green Grand Prix really succeed for long? Here’s a breakdown of the future of green motorsports, and why it may not be as crazy as it sounds.

The Green Grand Prix is still going strong

The Green Grand Prix isn’t some new phenomenon; as a matter of fact, 2019 will feature the 15th Green Grand Prix, illustrating that this event has clear commercial and popular staying power amongst motorsports fans and environmental enthusiasts. Once upon a time, the idea of green-racing seemed ridiculous to many, particularly those who chided that such an environmentally-conscious endeavor would doubtlessly come at the expense of excitement and entertaining races. Over time, however, the naysayers have been proven wrong again and again, and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that events like the Green Grand Prix are here to stay.

Once upon a time, the Green Grand Prix was a forward-thinking way of changing the world of motorsports. These days, the environmentally-focused competition is more popular than ever, illustrating that the time for green energy and renewable means of entertainment has finally come. A thorough report of the Green Grand Prix from NBC Sports also illustrates that the event is versatile, and will endure come rain or shine.

There are two primary reasons that we can expect the Green Grand Prix to keep puttering along for the foreseeable future; first and foremost, the technology enabling such an event in the first place is getting ever-better as renewables overtake traditional fossil fuels in terms of power and efficiency. On a related note, the enthusiasts behind this growing sport are becoming more adept at what they do and more convinced that it’s not just commercially popular but morally imperative for the future of motor sports to go green.

The world of motor vehicles, car insurance, energy production, and entertainment are all being rocked by sudden developments in green, sustainable technologies. This should come as little surprise, as those who chided the efficiency of green energy technologies from their very debut by and large knew little to nothing of what they were talking about. For many years, angst against events like the Green Grand Prix was driven almost entirely by a cultural dislike of renewable technology rather than a logical, market based reason to oppose it.

Old myths are dying fast

Some myths never die, but others are rapidly going out the window as drivers and fans alike wake up to the reality of green technology. Whereas NASCAR lovers once feared the color green, consumers everywhere are waking up to the reality of their changing environmental conditions, which is doubtlessly why they’re eagerly supporting events like the Green Grand Prix. It’s not just established fans who are making events like the Green Grand Prix a reality, either, but also a new generation of racers and students who are more environmentally conscious than ever before.

More than 1,000 students have partaken in Green Grand Prix festivities thus far, for instance, illustrating that the next generation of racing professionals and enthusiasts will be lining up behind this kind of entertainment for years to come. This should help convince the economic powers who are so essential to the putting on of such events that going green isn’t just viable, but indeed necessary as a market strategy. After all, consumers of tomorrow won’t be willing to support teams, technologies, or events which generate short-lived entertainment at the expense of the environment they inhabit.

The Green Grand Prix won’t always have an easy time of things as it attempts to become as popular as its fossil-fuel dependent alternatives, however; the public is still very ignorant about how green technology works, and many will continue to falsely insist that electric and otherwise green vehicles aren’t competitive nor capable of attaining high speeds or great performances. As long as the Green Grand Prix endures and grows with each passing year, however, these naysayers will be slowly but surely proven wrong. In the meantime, fans will have to become used to arguing for the efficacy and moral superiority of motor sports competitions which don’t beget future generations of their environmental wellbeing in order to exist.

Can the Green Grand Prix succeed? With the event having endured for well over a decade, and with renewable technologies becoming more and more efficient by the day, we can expect to see racers lining up at the Green Grand Prix for the foreseeable future.