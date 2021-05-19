Car afterlife: What happens to old totaled NASCAR race cars?

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

NASCAR is a sport that has always been known for its mechanical and engineering extravagance. It is a spectacle where viewers witness the epitome of race car technology, married with the skill and prowess that only race car drivers possess. Car crashes are fairly common in the sport, to an extent that NASCAR has even modified the rules on in-race damage.

They say that racing legends never die, but what about the cars that are left non-functional, either through a crash or simply because it became obsolete through use and age? What happens to race cars that can no longer race?

Everything in a Race Car Can Be Recycled

As unlikely as it may sound, every part of an old or destroyed race car is actually recycled. NASCAR is keen on making sure that they are able to minimize or even completely avoid sending old race cars and their parts to a landfill. They work closely with companies such as L. Gordon Iron and Metal Co. in Statesville, New York that specialize in shredding destroyed cars.

Refashioned Into Steel

Companies like L. Gordon Iron and Metal Co. have shredded hundreds of race cars into raw steel and aluminium. Even scrap metal can be sold. Raw steel can be sold for 7 cents per pound, while aluminium fetches about 40 cents per pound.

Memorabilia

Many race car drivers also bring their old race cars to steel mills to be pressed into a cube that can be used for different kinds of furniture such as coffee tables, or seats. Some drivers find it much too difficult to throw away some cars, that they end up keeping them as collector’s items. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a prime example of this, as he keeps several cars parked at his Dirty Mo’ Acres farm. One of the cars in his collection is the Chevy that Jeff Gordon drove to victory at the 1997 Daytona 500. However, this is a rare case.

Damaged Cars

Wrecks aren’t always condemned to be brought to the steel mill. Many of their parts are salvaged for future use, while old race cars that aren’t scraped are sold to lower-tier teams.

Sheet metal can be sold on eBay or kept for use during future repairs, while tires can be made into door mats or ground into a filler that can be used for artificial turf fields and playgrounds while oil and grease can be refined and reused by the postal service, the U.S. military, and major commercial truckers.

Some crashed cars end up with a broken half, while the other end is mostly undamaged. Many teams are willing to buy the functional ends of car wrecks to piece together a functional race car.

To put things in perspective, it’s rare for race cars to be deemed inoperable. It must have sustained serious damage for it to be tagged as “do not resuscitate”. Most times, race cars can be brought back into racing condition especially when they receive top-notch repair services.