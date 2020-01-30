Changes being made for NASCAR Cup Series

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The 2020 NASCAR season is for alterations with officials now making changes to the stage lengths for 16 different races in the series. The final stage will be reducing for each as an example. This news came out at a recent preseason briefing at the NASCAR Research and Development centre. Other news was that a 14 turn layout will be added to the Indianapolis Motor speedway for its Xfinity series.

Scott Miller, the NASCAR Senior Vice President of competition also stated ‘that the goal was to decrease the length of the final stage, so that only one green flag pit stop will be required, in comparison to the usual two’. He also said that there had been many other ideas put forward, such as adding a fourth stage but this was not passed through. That means that the Coca Cola 600 will still be the only race in the series with the four stages.

Another very important change is that a race will now be deemed an official result if it has reached the half way point before being stopped due to the weather conditions. This is another very important update to rules, which could just impact the standings come the end of the 2020 season.

A number of the other updates and changes that have been made are:

• A 14 turn layout will be used for the Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

• Officials are in the process of meeting with manufacturers with further news soon to be released about new engines to be implemented into the sport. This is about electric vehicles, with the most likely date for this being 2023.

• 2020 will see the return of the Triple truck challenge. This includes the Richmond race on April 18th and the Charlotte motor speedway on May 15th.

• The aero package in the Xfinity series will see no changes for the upcoming 2020 season. All 37 full time teams are also again expected to be taking part into the season.

• Extra time will be spent on following trends and changes in the cars. This will be done through more cars being taken into the R&D Centre at the end of a race for a post-race evaluation.