Charlotte Motor Speedway becomes COVID-19 test site

By AMANDA VINCENT

Residents of northern Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, N.C., who have been ordered by doctors to take a COVID-19 test may do so at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. According to Atrium Health, the race track became the first professional sports venue in the US to serve as a remote testing site for the coronavirus, as of March 24.

“At Charlotte Motor Speedway, we work for the fans, salute our military and serve our community,” CMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter said. “During these unprecedented times, we want to support our neighbors and the region with what we can do to keep people healthy. Atrium Health has been a longtime partner of ours, and we’re happy to work with them to provide a well-known, accessible and safe place to host this remote testing site for as long as there is a need.”

The test station, set up on the zMax Dragway portion of the Charlotte Motor Speedway facility, is a drive-through test site. Medical professionals obtain swab samples from patients as the patients sit in their cars. Those samples are, then, tested at Atrium Health’s lab. Most patients receive their test results within 24 hours.

“Having these types of remote locations, away from a hospital or other care locations, yet convenient for people in need of testing, is essential to helping contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Atrium Health Senior Vice President and Medical Officer Jim Hunter, MD, said. “It’s important to note that patients still need to meet the established criteria for testing by a healthcare provider, which will keep other patients and healthcare workers safe, as well as protect our testing supplies. We deeply appreciate this partnership opportunity with Charlotte Motor Speedway to make a significant impact on the health of our community.”

CMS hosts two points-paying Cup Series races each year — one on its 1.5-mile oval and the other on its infield road course. The series’ annual All-Star Race also is at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The track also hosts races for the NASCAR Xfinity and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series.

