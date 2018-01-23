Charlotte Motor Speedway finalizes ‘roval’ layout

By AMANDA VINCENT

On Monday, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway revealed the finalized layout for its infield road course, or “roval,” on which the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series will race during the Bank of America race weekend hosted by the facility Sept. 28-30. The finalized course is 2.28 miles in length and includes 17 turns and an elevation variation of 35 ft.

The primary change from a previously-released course is the removal of two of the final three infield turns prior to a return to the portion traditional oval course that was integrated in the road-course route. The aim of the removal of those two turns was to increase speed and passing opportunities. After a test of the previous layout in 2017, drivers were critical of slow speeds and lack of passing opportunities.

“With these updates, the ‘roval’ is sure to provide the best show for the fans and the most challenging road course race for drivers,” Speedway Motorsports inc. (CMS parent company) President and CEO Marcus Smith said. “We’ve obtained great feedback over the past year from champion drivers including Mario Andretti and Jeff Gordon, and with their help and a collaborative effort with NASCAR, Charlotte Motor Speedway is proud to showcase this brand-new course on the NASCAR schedule. Fans are going to see a thrill show unlike any other when September rolls around and racing comes to the Roval.”

The Cup and Xfinity races on the CMS “roval” this season will mark the first road-course playoff races in both series’ history. For the Cup Series, the race on the CMS “roval” will be the elimination race of the first three-race round of the 10-race playoffs.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).