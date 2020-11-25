Chase Elliott – NASCAR Cup title winner

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, poses for a photo after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale 500 and the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR has continued his hugely successful period across the backend of 2020, since returning following the COVID hiatus, that many sports had to endure. Since then it has seen a meteoric rise, with much success and many new fans joining the sport. The sport itself was one of the first to return and this will have certainly helped them, so it sets up for an exciting future ahead for those involved in NASCAR.

The recent news has all been about Chase Elliott, who became the third youngest driver to pick up a NASCAR Cup title. He is now clearly the face of the sport and continues to grow in popularity amongst fans and this is now only going to increase this further. Chase has now followed in the footsteps of his father in becoming a NASCAR champion and this is now likely to be the first of many, looking at his improving performances. This has led to several fans using a betting bonus to support him for future success and across many of the other available markets in NASCAR.

Elliott had started at the back of the field, before the victory at Phoenix. Following the win, he said “I just never would have thought that this year would have gone like it has. I mean, NASCAR Cup Series champion, are you kidding me? Unreal.” This shows that even he was surprised with his remarkable victory and it also came as seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retired from the sport. The teammates embraced after the race and Elliott added, “Oh my gosh, I mean, to share a moment like that, Jimmie’s last race, to win and lock the championship. Those are moments you can only dream, you know, and this is a dream. Just hoping I don’t ever wake up.” This further shows just how much this meant to Elliott and this is going to pump him full of confidence and he could yet help push NASCAR to new levels in the near future.

Johnson also commented on the win for Elliott ahead of retirement. He said “Chase Elliott won his first championship. I’m so happy for that guy. I can recall going snowboarding with Bill out in Colorado and Chase was maybe 8 years old on skis, super quiet, wouldn’t say much. To watch him grow up and to be around him and to give him some advice from time to time has really been meaningful for me. I think more about him winning a championship more than anything.” This further shows that the torch is now being past to Elliott and he could be a future hall of famer himself.

Elliott now turns just 25 this month, so has a lengthy career ahead of him in NASCAR and could he yet reach the heights of his father before he calls it a day.