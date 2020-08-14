Chicane added to Daytona road course for NASCAR weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

With the addition of a second chicane, the course for NASCAR national-series races on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course will be 3.61 miles long and include 14 turns. The race weekend includes a Saturday race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Sunday races for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series. This weekend’s races will be the first on the Daytona road course for all three series, and races will be contested without prior practice.

“NASCAR and its OEMs ran several simulations to determine the course layout and engine/aero package for the inaugural NASCAR race on the Daytona International Speedway road course,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Innovation John Probst said. “Due to the predicted high speeds and loads on the braking system, NASCAR will add a chicane off oval turn four at Daytona and move to a high downforce 750 hp aero/engine package for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 16. We believe this will combine vehicle performance and safety to provide the best possible road course race for our fans.”

The course already had a chicane off the backstretch of the Daytona oval. The new chicane off turn four of the oval was added to slow cars before they enter the infield portion of the course.

“The turn four chicane gives the drivers a final shot to make a pass coming to the famed finish line,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “The fans in the venue are going to be in for a treat on the Daytona road course, just like the races on the old Daytona beach/road course that were put on by Bill France Sr. in the 1940s and ‘50s.”

Here is a video from the Daytona Beach New-Journal of a lap around the course.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, along with teammate Alex Bowman, utilized Chevrolet’s “Driver in the Loop” simulator near Charlotte and road racer Jordan Anderson to assist in learning the course. Here’s a video:

Chances of rain are in the weekend forecast, but as with other NASCAR national-level races on road courses, rain tires will be available to continue racing in wet conditions. Even so, temporary lights will be in place so races may extend beyond daylight hours, according to Wile.

Sunday’s Cup Series race, the GoBowling.com 235, is scheduled for a 234.65-mile distance, or 65 laps, broken into two two 15-lap stages and a 35-lap third stage. Saturday’s Xifnity Series race will be a 52-lap event, in stages of 15, 15 and 22 laps. The 44-lap Truck Series race on Sunday will be divided into stages of 12, 13 and 19 laps.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).