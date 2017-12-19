Christmas gift-giving ideas for NASCAR fans

Time is running out to get that perfect Christmas gift for the fellow-NASCAR fan in your life, but it’s not too late, not yet, anyway. There’s still a small window of time to order that perfect gift and get it shipped in time for Christmas gift giving. In the spirit of the holiday, here are some NASCAR-themed gift ideas from AutoRacingDaily.com

1. Race tickets — A big trend nowadays is “experience” gifts and what better experience for your favorite NASCAR fan than attending a race at his/her favorite track in 2018. Sure, the race season won’t start until February, so the enjoyment of the gift won’t exactly come on Dec. 25, but there’s something to be said for delayed gratification.

Also, if you want to go all out, why not include lodging accommodations along with those race tickets.

2. Race used collectibles — I’m not usually a fan of hitting up yard/garage sales to do your Christmas shopping. I don’t recommend used gifts in most cases, with things like antiques and cars as rare exceptions. But when it comes to NASCAR fans, I don’t think you can go wrong with a gift the recipient’s favorite driver used in a race (e.g. sheet metal from his/her car, race-used tires, swatch of cloth from his/her firesuit, etc.).

3. Diecasts — Okay, okay, diecasts aren’t as popular as they were in the late-1990s to early 2000s, or at least that’s what I thought. Apparently, I was wrong, because a 2017 diecast set a record as the highest-selling diecast of all-time. The 1:24 Lionel diecast of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Homestead-Miami Speedway paint scheme, specifically, is the new record-holding diecast. Your favorite NASCAR fan not a Dale Jr. fan? That’s okay. Most, if not all, other big-name drivers have die casts.

Want to buy a NASCAR-themed gift for someone special to you, but don’t think the aforementioned recommendations are the way to go? That’s fine. Other NASCAR-themed gifts may be found HERE.

AutoRacingDaily.com wishes all its readers a very merry Christmas and happy New Year. Enjoy the holidays with your family and friends before we head into a sure-to-be-exciting 2018!

