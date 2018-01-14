Christopher Bell wins second-straight Chili Bowl

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Okla., had a strong NASCAR flavor, and 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion and 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell not only was tops among the NASCAR brigade at the Tulsa Expo Center, he was tops among all entrants, claiming his second-straight Chili Bowl crown Saturday night.

Bell battled another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star, Kyle Larson, in Saturday night’s main event, but Larson blew his engine with 13 laps remaining. To that point, the two drivers had traded the lead back-and-forth as Bell battled for his second-consecutive win of the event and Larson his first.

“That’s the most disappointing thing about this year’s Chili Bowl is I wanted to race it out. I felt like it was going to be a really good show for the fans and it was going to be a lot of fun for us,” Bell said. “Winning the Chili Bowl with 300-something cars is always going to be special, but, man, I’m disappointed. That’s the right word. I feel like Kyle got robbed, I got robbed, and the fans got robbed.”

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver and 2015 and 2016 Chili Bowl winner, Rico Abreu, took runner-up honors, and Spencer Bayston was third.

Bell and Larson were the only two current NASCAR drivers who advanced to Saturday night’s A Feature. Other NASCAR drivers among the more than 300 entrants included Kasey Kahne, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Allgaier, J.J. Yeley and Chase Briscoe. Kahne, Yeley and Allgaier raced in the B Feature. Kahne wound up ninth and Yeley 12th, while Allgaier failed to finish. Stenhouse was the first driver to fall out of the 20-car B Feature 2. Briscoe wound up seventh in the B Feature 2 on Friday.

Larson, Abreu and Bell were A Feature winners earlier in the week, with Larson being the top winner on Tuesday, Abreu on Wednesday and Bell on Thursday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).