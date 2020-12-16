Circuit of the Americas round set for Formula One track layout

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Despite the continued issues around the pandemic, NASCAR has seen a fairly successful 2020. This comes as the sport was postponed for a lengthy period due to the lockdowns enforced but the sport has returned with great success and a continued rise in numbers.

Moving to some more recent news and NASCAR have announced that they will be using the 3.41-mile grand prix track layout in 2021 for the first time at the Circuit of the Americas round. That will be the first appearance for NASCAR at the Circuit of the Americas next year, which is part of a large number of changes to the calendar that is being made. This is to see an increase in road racing, with six being scheduled, whilst NASCAR will also see its first dirt race since back in 1970.

NASCAR has apparently looked at the smaller 2.2-mile course but decided that they F1 track would be a great fit, one that they use for the US Grand Prix and IndyCar are another sport to have used the track in the past. The track opened back in 2021 and has already proven to be attractive venue for many different motorsports and NASCAR will now finally join this group.

Marcus Smith, who is Speedway Motorsports President and CEO also commented on this. He said “We took a hard look at both the 3.41-mile-long course and the newly reconfigured 2.2-mile short course. There’s no doubt the long course will be the most entertaining for the fans. There are more sight lines and opportunities for hillside viewing, plus we’ll have additional options for trackside camping. Every NASCAR driver will be challenged by the same 20-turn, counter-clockwise circuit designed for Formula 1 racers.” This shows that the decision has been made for the fans and to provide great entertainment, which is what NASCAR is all about. Track alterations will also be made in advance of NASCAR, such as extending the pit road wall and new curbing and rumbled strips will be added, such as a number of others changes.

Smith then also added that “The Circuit of The Americas is already a world-class, world-renowned facility. Along with NASCAR, we now have to make a few safety and competition enhancements to accommodate the Camping World Trucks, Xfinity and Cup Series. Every effort will be made to make the first NASCAR weekend an experience like no other for both fans and competitors.” Anticipation is now building ahead of the race, which is scheduled to take place on May 23.