Cole Pearn tests IndyCar waters in Indianapolis 500

HOMESTEAD, FL – NOVEMBER 19: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, celebrates with crew chief Cole Pearn and the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR crew chief Cole Pearn will test the IndyCar waters next month as lead engineer for Ed Carpenter Racing for the Indianapolis 500, rescheduled from its traditional Memorial Day weekend date to August 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll head the program of driver Conor Daly’s No. 47 team.

“I am really excited to get to work with Cole for the first time at the Indy 500,” Daly said. “We’re both going to have to get up to speed with this ECR operation, but I can’t wait. Cole has had an incredible amount of success in the NASCAR world and now we’ll be going for our first Indy 500 win together.”

The gig will result in a reunion between Pearn and No. 20 lead engineer Pete Craik, who worked together at Furniture Row Racing in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

“I am super excited to get a chance to compete in the Indianapolis 500 with Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing,” Pearn said. “I wasn’t sure when I would want to get back to racing, but this is a great opportunity to do so. To be able to do it at a high level was too hard to pass up. Obviously, it will be a steep learning curve, but getting to work with Pete Craik again and the rest of the ECR team is about the best situation I could hope for.”

Pearn retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2019 season and has been operating a ski lodge in his native Canada. He won the Cup Series championship with driver Martin Truex Jr. in 2017. When Furniture Row Racing closed after the 2018 season, Pearn made the move with Truex to Joe Gibbs Racing ahead of the 2019 season. The team change necessitated a move from Denver, Colo., to the Charlotte, N.C., area, a move Pearn was, reportedly, not happy to make.

Daly is racing full-time in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2020, splitting time between ECR and Carlin. The Indy 500 will be his only oval race of the season with the Carpenter team. He is contesting the other oval-track races with Carlin and the street and road-course races with ECR. He is 14th in the series standings, six races into the season, including two top-10 finishes at Texas Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway, both with Carlin.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).